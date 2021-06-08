Smart sticker for smart solar modules

Meyer Burger uses the application for the modules it produces at its new factory in Freiberg.

From pv magazine Germany

Switzerland-based heterojunction solar module manufacturer Meyer Burger has teamed up with three German start-ups – Authentic Network, Torwell and Syscore – to develop a smart sticker that, for solar modules, is claimed to bring real added value for PV system owners, manufacturers and installers.

Each sticker, which marks the panel with a small green tick, encrypts a digital twin of the module that can be controlled via a smartphone app. The app offers various services such as a solar calculator, intelligent support in the search for an installer, and an access function for technicians. For example, the system operator can order a repair or an exchange service with a one-touch process within a few seconds.

The sticker is based on a blockchain technology developer by Authentic Network, which stated further services are to follow. The technology is not only attractive for customers but also for manufacturers. The latter, in fact, could turn themselves into technology partners and generate new revenue streams.

Meyer Burger uses the application for the photovoltaic modules it produces in its new factory that opened in Freiberg at the end of May. According to the Swiss manufacturer, these modules should not only deliver up to 20% more energy from the same square meter of roof area, but also offer added value via the app.

“Just as intelligent multi-function cookers have their own recipes today and mix all the ingredients together perfectly, we came to the conclusion that it must also be possible for a solar module to provide the customer with more than just electricity,” said Meyer Burger CEO Gunter Erfurt. “We wanted useful digital services and information that can be easily and conveniently accessed via an app.” The sticker with the green tick makes this possible.