pv magazine Roundtables Europe live coverage – Day 2

Time for lunch!
The first Cornerstone on Sustainability and Made in Europe is over. We heard from a range of experts on diverse subjects including circular manufacturing and closed loop recycling, the opportunities and challenges of European PV manufacturing, and perspectives from outside the solar industry.
As with all our cornerstones, the presentations and recordings of the speakers will be available online shortly.
Coming up at 2 p.m. CEST is our final cornerstone: The innovation hub – hydrogen, battery storage, and e-mobility raise new opportunities for solar companies. Here you will discover which innovations, technological or regulatory, are necessary to compete, and how and when can the market become as attractive for solar companies across the continent as it is for their U.S. counterparts.
Register for the Roundtables for free. Already signed up? Access the pv magazine Roundtables Europe event platform.
Overall, we've had 1,500 attendees from across the globe tuning in to hear our expert speakers share their thoughts. Coverage from day 1 is available, and we will also be live blogging this afternoon, so stay tuned!
If you've enjoyed the Roundtables thus far, make sure you stay tuned for details on our upcoming events in the U.S. and Australia, which will be published soon.
Where's the fire?
Good morning Roundtablers,
We're now ready for a fireside chat with Lubomila Jordanova, co-founder and CEO of Berlin start-up PlanA, which helps corporates measure and report their environmental, social and governance performance.
Jordanova will be talking about how working with material and component suppliers can deliver sustainability wins. If you missed the discussion, a recording will be uploaded to our website later today.
Circular economy for key PV module materials
Sustainability and the pursuit of the circular economy could deliver a competitive advantage for EU solar manufacturing – and clear the way for governmental support. Michele Vannini, business manager of Coveme presented the company's innovative project that aims for truly circular PV materials.
Specifically, he discussed a closed loop recycling system for PV backsheets, and how to recover the polyester for re-use without compromising performance. Coveme worked with DuPont Teijin, both of which are partners to pv magazine's UP sustainability initiative, to research the process.
The presentation and a recording of his talk, will be available soon.
Last year, the UP initiative focused on circular manufacturing. Read our coverage from the quarter.
How can Made in Europe PV production be competitive?
If the European solar industry is to re-establish manufacturing at scale, what technologies, support measures, and strategies could potentially deliver success?
Our panel, comprising Alex Barrows, director of research at Exawatt, Laura Sartore CEO of Ecoprogetti, Edurne Zoco executive director of clean energy at IHS Markit, and Vartan Oskanian advisor to the CEO of Recom, discussed these key issues.
Alex Barrows said that there is currently around 10 GW of PV module manufacturing capacity located in Europe, if you include Turkey, although some of it is underutilized.
He added that Europe is good at focusing on the two ends of supply chain, for example, Wacker Chemie and polysilicon production, and module manufacturers of which there are a number of small companies operating in Europe. What is missing is the middle of the supply chain, i.e. the manufacture of wafers and cells, of which there is just 1-2 GW of capacity.
Edurne Zoco said that there a a few different factors which have helped the current EU-based module manufacturers to be successful, including the presence of local content or carbon footprint requirements for solar projects. The double digit growth of the installation market is also helping boost the landscape, as is module technology differentiation.
Laura Sartore, meanwhile, believes that European manufacturers' level of customized automation and automation that is integrated with logistics, have helped establish their businesses.
Flexibility also plays a key role, she said, with successful manufacturers managing to adjust their production lines to specific kind of modules for specific markets , e.g. rooftops in Italy, Hungary, or Germany.
European PV manufacturing ambition made real
Former production equipment supplier Meyer Burger is pursuing the bold plan for German HJT cell and PV module manufacturing. Gunter Erfurt, CEO, Meyer Burger has outlined the Swiss company's next steps and what can be done to support the initiative-seizing endeavor.
Erfurt said that Meyer Burger currently has a “very small” manufacturing capacity of 400 MW. However, the goal is to “grow as fast as we can” to become a multi-GW player. The next phase targets 1.4 GW by the end of 2023, and should approach 5 GW by end of 2026.
The PV modules are sustainable, said Erfurt, in terms of the recycling process, which employs a circular approach and reuses 98% of components. They are also lead-free.
He added that it is important to understand that the solar supply chain has been optimized over the past decade. Thus, further cost reductions will be associated with technological improvements, like higher efficiencies, thinner wafers, and removing silver, for instance.
Furthermore, it is important to move away from a focus on $/Wp. The levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) is what matters, he said, with energy yields a key issue. “We are focusing on this,” he said, explaining that Meyer Burger is already working on the next generation of HJT. Already the company has tested module efficiencies “way above” 24%, he said.
Overall, he believes the question is not ‘should a European-only manufacturing landscape be established?'. Europe should not create an isolated market, he said, but rather form part of the global industry.
Is there a case for EU solar manufacturing?
In a panel on the rationale for Made in Europe PV, we heard the panelists discussing the recent price hikes in solar raw materials and logistics, which have “significantly” increased over the past few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, among other factors.
Naomi Chevillard, senior policy advisor, SolarPower Europe, believes these increases make the case for the development of a European PV manufacturing industry. However, she says they are not the only driver. There are also opportunities in the heterojunction (HJT) technology, for instance, that Meyer Burger is working on.
Jenny Chase, head of solar analysis at BloombergNEF, disagrees. Stating that a European manufacturing market will always remain a “cottage industry”.
She added that even if we had solar manufacturing bases in Europe, we would still have experienced price increases. “There's a global economic upswing that’s driving commodity prices up,” she said, and also a perceived polysilicon problem, which BNEF is not convinced actually exists. Furthermore, she believes a China-free supply chain is unrealistic, given the fact China is a leading manufacturer of ingots and wafers.
Dangers facing the European Green Deal
The EU Green Deal looks to be a sweeping range of policy measures that could present considerable opportunities for solar. But can they extend to manufacturing? And what details from the plan are emerging?
Sven Giegold, MEP, from North-Rhine-Westphalia / Germany, a spokesperson for the German Greens in the European parliament and coordinator of the Greens/EFA group in the ECON (economy and monetary affairs) committee, is joining us live to discuss.
Day 2 kicks off
The first day of the pv magazine Roundtables Europe has successfully wrapped, with over 1,000 people tuning in from around the world to listen to our expert panels talk about large PV module formats and the associated quality risks, and asset management, with a particular focus on ESG. Check out our live blog from Day 1.
Coming up this morning, we have a number of Networking and Meet the Speaker sessions, in addition to the final two cornerstone panels on Sustainability and Made in Europe; and the Innovation Hub: Hydrogen, battery storage, and e-mobility.
Enjoy!