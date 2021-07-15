Post SNEC: Market demand and technology trends

Every year, the SNEC PV Power Expo marks a turning point in the direction of solar market trends, and 2021 was no exception. Corrine Lin, chief analyst at PV InfoLink, was at the show to soak up the latest trends at one of the first big events to go ahead since early 2020.

07013_Global_forecast_21-1

Image: PV Info Link

Share

From pv magazine 07/2021

Prior to SNEC 2021, China’s National Energy Administration issued a notice ruling that PV projects which fail to connect to the grid by the end of the year would be administered by the energy authority in each province and included in the guaranteed grid-connected capacity in the following year. This means grid parity projects approved earlier can postpone grid connection until next year.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.