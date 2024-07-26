‘Being a woman in solar is about more than creating your own career’

Transitioning into the solar industry from a different sector has been a rewarding yet challenging journey, with a mix of opportunities and obstacles. Initially, balancing the specific technical demands of the solar industry with the diverse skills I had acquired in my previous roles was challenging. It took time and effort to align my prior experiences with the objectives set for my new role.

The solar energy sector has traditionally been male-dominated, presenting unique challenges for women. In my early days, I was often the only woman in meetings or on-site visits, making it harder to prove my value. However, as more women join the sector, it has become a more comfortable and supportive environment for development and growth.

Distributed energy allows for smaller-scale production closer to where it is consumed, leading to a lower environmental impact. This model differs significantly from traditional energy generation, requiring innovative approaches for success. In the distributed solar energy sector, diverse perspectives lead to more creative solutions and a deeper understanding of a market that needs solutions for all genders. Promoting diversity and inclusion by developing specific training and adding value to more diverse ideas and proposals, not only creates a more equitable work environment but also enhances the company’s ability to tackle the complex challenges of distributed generation.

Policymakers are focused on accelerating the energy transition to mitigate climate change, which is leading to challenges like labor shortages and skill bottlenecks. This enhances the need for diverse insights and skills that transcend gender. Women can contribute as skilled workers, but they should not be limited to administrative roles; they should have access to quality jobs and be more exposed to networking in the sector. The rise of new technologies and digitalization is disrupting traditional employment patterns, requiring companies and the industry to anticipate this trend.

To encourage more women to enter and excel in the industry, companies need to foster inclusive cultures where diversity is valued and ensure that women have equal opportunities for advancement and leadership roles. Addressing perceived gaps in technical knowledge through extensive training programs can help women acquire the necessary skills and knowledge for success in technical roles.

Implementing mentorship programs to support women's professional development is also crucial. Experienced mentors can offer guidance, support, and inspiration, helping women develop their skills and confidence. This mentorship can create a cycle where successful women motivate and inspire others to enter the field.

Being a woman in solar is about more than creating your own career; it's about contributing to a sustainable future. It's important to work in a field that aligns with your values and allows you to make a meaningful impact. In the face of major environmental issues, it is incredibly gratifying to be part of the solution through your day-to-day work.

It is a constantly changing sector that will need continuous training and acquiring new skills as you get to understand the business better. Incorporating diversity is key to a more sustainable and cohesive working environment and to better outcomes and solutions for a sustainable future in the business and for women in the sector.

With over 10 years of experience in international sales and customer service, I am passionate about digital transformation and renewable energy. Originally from Ecuador and now based in Spain, where I have worked in governmental programs and international business. At the moment, I work as a Business Developer and Operations Specialist for Youdera, where I focus on accelerating and promoting distributed energy. My goal is to contribute to a sustainable future by enhancing the adoption of renewable energy solutions and improving operational efficiency within the organization.

Interested in joining Soledad Andrade and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.