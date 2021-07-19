Maxeon adds another PV module to AC series

From pv magazine Australia

Maxeon's new Performance 3 AC solar PV module is the second product in its AC portfolio, following the introduction of the Maxeon 5 AC panel in late 2020. The new panel will be sold in Australia through authorized installation dealers under the SunPower brand, starting in the third quarter.

While technical details about the new Performance 3 AC panel remain scant, it is available in four versions, with power outputs ranging from 370 W to 385 W, efficiency ratings ranging from 18.9% to 19.6%, and a maximum system voltage of 1,000 V. It measures 1,690 mm × 1,160 mm × 35 mm, including the frame, and weighs 22.2 kg.

The new product is based on monocrystalline PERC cells. It is fitted with an Enphase IQ 7A microinverter and features tempered glass with an anti-reflective coating, as well as an anodized aluminum frame.

The module can be used in operating temperatures ranging from -40 C and 60 C, with an operating temperature coefficient of -0.34% per degree Celsius. It comes with a 25-year limited performance and product guarantee. The maximum annual degradation is said to be 0.45% and 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.2% of the nominal output power.

The company said the new panel offers installers more efficient installations, simplified logistics, and more flexible system designs.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Chief Executive Jeff Walters said that the panel provides residential customers with a system that can be designed to maximize power output.

He said the AC architecture also provides the flexibility to expand the solar system as energy needs evolve, accommodating electric vehicle charging, AC storage, and the electrification of home appliances.

“Today’s customers are increasingly demanding, they expect top quality and peace of mind from their solar systems,” Walters said, noting that there has been strong demand for the Maxeon 5 AC panels in Australia.

Keera Single, CEO of Australian solar power provider Solargain, said the AC modules have enjoyed early success in Australia.

“SunPower AC Energy Solutions offer a unique solution to customers who may have not been qualified for a conventional string system, so it’s a great opportunity for us to reach new customers,” she said.