Kosovar bank launches tender for 3 MW solar park

Kosovo's second-largest bank – ProCredit Bank Kosovo JSC – has launched a tender for the construction of a 3 MW ground-mounted solar plant in the municipality of Lipjan, in the country's Pristina district.

The project will be owned and developed by the special purpose vehicle Pro Energy LLC, which is jointly owned by ProCredit Bank Kosovo and its Frankfurt-based parent company, ProCredit Holding AG & Co KGaA.

Interested developers will have time until August 31 to submit their project proposals.

If built, the solar plant will become the country's first solar park. Currently, Kosovo's grid operator, KOSTT, is also planning a 150 MW PV facility in the municipality of Gjakova, in the southwestern part of the country.

Kosovo had just 10 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2020, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. The country recently raised its renewable energy target to an additional 400 MW of capacity by 2026. That would be enough to meet a quarter of its power demand and would reduce dependence on aging coal-fired power plants.

Most of Kosovo’s electricity is supplied as imports or from two lignite-fired thermal power plants, the 40-year-old Kosovo A Power Station (with a 345 MW generation capacity) near Pristina, and the upgraded, 27-year-old, Kosovo B Power Station (540 MW) in Obilić.