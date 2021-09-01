Sudan plans to deploy solar irrigation pumps

Graphic created by Max Hall, using content from freevectormaps.com, for pv magazine

The International Renewable Energy Agency estimated Sudan had 18.58 MW of off-grid solar generation capacity at the end of 2020.

Sudan's Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has published a call for expressions of interest from consultants to help arrange the deployment of 1,170 solar-powered irrigation pumps in two of the country's states.

The pumps would be rolled out on farms in North Kordofan, in the center of the East African nation, and in West Kordofan, further south.

The pump program is being financed by a grant from the African Development Bank, with the call for expressions of interest document published a week ago not specifying the amount.

The scheme will also include pump repair and maintenance facilities and an equipment testing lab.

Consultants interested in applying for the contract have until September 14 to do so.