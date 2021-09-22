Chinese PV Industry Brief: Zhonghuan Semiconductor raises wafer prices

Solar manufacturer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has increased the prices of all its 170um-thick solar wafers, a week after competitor Longi made the same move. The price of the former's 166mm, ‘M6' wafers rose 3.13% from last week, to RMB5.28 per piece (US$0.82). For 210mm, G12 products the price rose 2%, to RMB8.33 per piece (US$1.29), and customers will have to pay RMB5.18 per piece (US$0.80) for Zhonghuan's 158.75mm, G1 products, which saw a 3.19% price rise.
Solar panel glassmaker Xinyi Solar Holdings is planning to build solar parks with a combined generation capacity of 5 GW in Daqing City, Heilongjiang province. Details published by the municipal authority state the project will cost RMB1.6 billion (US$247 million)
Popular content
Data published today by power industry membership body the China Electricity Council show the nation added 22.05 GW of solar generation capacity in the first eight months of the year, with 14.63 GW of new wind capacity installed during the same period. The statistics indicated industrial power consumption rose 13.1% from the same period of last year, with the volume used specifically for manufacturing up 14.9% under the same comparison.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.