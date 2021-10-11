Longi to supply PV modules to Beximco’s 200 MW Bangladeshi solar project

According to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange last week, Chinese PV manufacturer Longi Solar has signed a deal with Bangladesh's Beximco Group to supply its HI-MO 5 series PV modules to the 200 MW Teesta Solar Limited project, set to be installed in the Rangpur district.
A consortium comprising India-based Rays Power Infra Private Limited and Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Private Limited has additionally been tasked with the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and operation and maintenance activities, while Switzerland-based ABB Ltd has been awarded the switchyard and substation contract which includes control solutions, and Bangladesh’s Confidence Infrastructure Limited will be responsible for the construction of the 35.35 km transmission line to the nearest grid substation in the Rangpur district.
Beximco Group says it is also working on another, 30 MW solar project, named Korotoa Solar Limited, which will be built in the Panchagarh district.
Both plants are expected to be commissioned by mid-2022.
Popular content
To finance the two projects, the company has raised nearly US$400 million by issuing green Sukuk bonds after the country’s central bank recently gave the nation's commercial lenders permission to invest funds into recently introduced green bonds.
Chinese partners TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Co. Limited and Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Limited will also reportedly invest in the projects.
To date, Bangladesh has installed 775.84 MW of renewable electricity plants, of which solar accounted for around 300 MW at the end of 2020, according to IRENA, and a number more are under construction. The government has prepared a roadmap to generate 40% of the country’s total electricity by 2050 from renewables.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.