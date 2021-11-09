USA Roundtables 2021 live blog: Session 2 – Solar Opportunities in an Age of Extremes

Join pv magazine and solar industry leaders as we meet for the USA Roundtables 2021 today, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST.

Up next: U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Director Garret Nilsen

DOE's deputy director Garrett Nielsen will present a keynote discussion on solar futures.

He will be followed by a panel discussion “Lead, follow, or get out of the way: What solar needs to expand”

This talk will be led by Suzanne Leta, head of policy and strategy at SunPower, Elizabeth Sanderson, exec. director at Solar Energy International, Dean Solon, founder, Shoals Technologies Group, and Paul Wormser, VP of technology at Clean Energy Associates.

Several more discussions will follow. Stay tuned – we resume at 2:00 PM EST!

Next up: Digital controls and AI

Connectors a leading cause of issues

Brian Mills, head of alternative energy, North America, Stäubli:

Connectors are causing frequent, severe issues. Power losses, overheating, or ARC failures.

Compatibility issues, mismatch lead to failures about 3-5 years out.

 

Performance issues across the solar value chain

Next up: We put a spotlight on performance issues across the solar value chain! DC cable mismatch issues and recent trends in quality specs in purchase agreements are discussed by Brian Mills (Stäubli) and Frédéric Dross (STS).

Issues of large-format modules

Honbing Fang, director of product marketing, LONGI:

While thicker glass for large format modules may decrease microcracking and other related issues, it raises costs. LONGI has been focused instead on increasing overall efficiency of the modules.

Deep dive into module reliability

EL imaging as a quality assistance tool

Claire Kearns-McCoy, senior project manager/solar engineer, Clean Energy Associates:

“EL is a great way to validate proper installation techniques and procedures.”

Experts address PV resiliency in extreme weather

Resiliency in an age of extremes

Karla Loeb, board of directors, DG division chair, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA):

For resilience: “We need energy where people live, not just in areas that support our industrial processes.”

The show is underway!

Our first session tackles quality and performance from multiple perspectives. We talk about critical issues facing solar and storage and drill down to more detailed discussion of inverters, trackers, and modules.

Session 1: Optimizing systems and hardware to meet environmental and performance challenges.

