Solar carport without foundations

French solar company Mecojit has developed a solar car solution that requires neither foundations nor excavation work and which does not affect the surface where it is deployed.
“The digging of foundations may be a barrier to the installation of a PV system at certain sites, as these works may disrupt commercial and industrial activities,” company CEO Yanis Desangles told pv magazine. “Our solution can be deployed in any industrial or commercial space in record time and at a lower cost.”
Popular content
The patented solution is sold with several options. One of them, called WallBox, includes the integration of charging stations into the concrete structure. “We are integrating the charging station and we are looking at how it can interact with the PV system,” Desangles continued. “The electric vehicle is a good way to store energy and could, in my opinion, become a real mobile battery in the long term.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.