Argentinian energy company Jemse tenders 48 MW of solar

From pv magazine Latam

Argentinian energy company Jujuy Energy and Mining State Society (Jemse), which operates in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina, has launched a tender for the construction of eight power plants with a combined capacity of 48 MW.

The projects will have a capacity ranging from 3 to 12 MW and will be connected to the grid of the local operator Ejesa.

Interested developers will have time until February 21 to submit their bids.

Jemse is currently operating Argentina's largest PV power plant – the 300 MW Cauchari solar park. The project was selected by the Argentinian government in the first round of the RenovAr program. Construction of the plant began in October 2017.