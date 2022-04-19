Morocco allocates 333 MW in Noor II solar tender

The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) and the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development have allocated 333 MW of PV capacity in a 400 MW tender launched in January 2020.

UAE-based Amea Power said in a statement that it secured two projects with a capacity of 36 MW each in the procurement exercise, without disclosing the final prices of the projects.

“Being awarded a total capacity of 72MW in Morocco is another great milestone for AMEA Power,” said the company's chairman, Hussain Al Nowais. “Morocco is a significant market for us, as it has established itself as a regional leader in clean energy pushing forward large-scale renewable energy projects.”

Masen and the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development have yet to issue official statements on the matter.

ESI Africa, meanwhile, has reported that 13 of the 14 projects that were expected to be assigned through the tender were already awarded to private companies. These include Moroccan energy company Taqa Maroc (48 MW), Italian renewable energy company Enel Green Power (48 MW), and French developer Voltalia (117 MW).

The project sites are located near Sidi Bennour, Kelaa Sraghna, Taroudant, Bejaad, El Hajeb and Ain Beni Mathar. The selected projects will be part of the first phase of the Noor PV II project, under which several PV arrays will be built across eight different locations.



Morocco intends to build at least 2 GW of generation capacity under the Noor Solar Plan. The country's energy strategy, launched in 2009, aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its electricity production capacity to 42% by 2020, and to 52% by 2030.