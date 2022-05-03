Island nation issues tender for first grid-connected solar

The latest set of global statistics produced by the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) indicates that the African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe did not have any grid-connected solar generation capacity at the end of 2021, but that could be about to change.
On April 5, the nation's Ministry of Infrastructure and Natural Resources issued a call for bids to develop, construct and operate a 1.5 MW solar project at a thermoelectric power station which, it appears from the bid document, is due to shut down by the end of 2022.
Bidders for the contract have until June 6 to submit their offers. The solar site is being financed as part of the Sao Tome government's Energy Transition and Institutional Support Program, which is being bankrolled by a loan from the African Development Bank.
Irena estimated Sao Tome and Principe had just 334 kW of off-grid solar capacity at the end of 2021.
