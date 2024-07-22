Panama cancels renewables auction

From pv magazine LatAm
Panama's National Secretariat of Energy launched its first renewable energy tender in 10 years in February, marking the first auction in Central America to include battery storage systems. The tender was designed to allocate 500 MW of capacity and 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with electricity distribution companies.
However, Secretaría Nacional de Energía (SNE) suspended the tender last week, concluding that it “did not meet the minimum requirements to guarantee transparency to investors, nor improvements in prices for Panamanians.”
“After an exhaustive review of the contracting scheme, it was determined that the parameters presented by the last administration did not guarantee the clarity and transparency necessary for effective competition,” said SNE. “The large volume of comments and clarifications received during the consultation period emphasized the need to make substantial adjustments to the tender requirements.”
SNE will now launch a review of the energy-contracting scheme based on current regulations. It said that if the review calls for changes to current legislation, it will make adjustments after extensive consultation with the electricity sector.
According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Panama had around 570 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2023. It installed around 40 MW of new solar last year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.