Abu Dhabi to hold fourth clean energy certificate auction

Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC) is set to hold its fourth auction of clean energy certificates (CECs) this week. The Emirati utility announced the details last week. The next auction will be held in Abu Dhabi on June 14.

The Abu Dhabi-based entity held its first auction of CECs in September 2021. The organizers of the scheme claimed that it was the first program in the world to issue certificates that classify nuclear power generation as “clean energy.”

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy is issuing the certificates in megawatt-hour blocks. They can be bought by energy consumers to offset the carbon emissions associated with the energy they consume.

The last CEC auction was held in March. EWEC announced the fourth CEC auction by urging more energy offtakers to participate. Last October, the utility signed a deal to supply enough certificates to cover “up to 100%” of the electricity consumption of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.