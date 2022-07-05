Dewa installs 100 MW of capacity at massive Dubai solar park

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has revealed that it has installed 100 MW of additional solar capacity at the 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The new capacity is part of the project's 900 MW fifth phase.

The state-owned utility said the site now hosts 1,627 MW of solar. Another 1,233 MW of solar and concentrating solar power (CSP) capacity is being installed as part of the fourth and fifth phases of the project.

However, Dewa has yet to install the 250 MW of solar planned under the fourth stage of the project. Phase four also includes plans for a 100 MW solar tower and a 200 MW parabolic trough, as part of 700 MW of CSP generation capacity. Dewa initially planned to have the tower and trough commissioned in 2021.

Popular content

Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corp. (GIC) are developing the fifth phase of the solar field. ACWA and GIC won the contract to develop the AED 2.06 billion ($561 million), fifth phase of the solar field. The development partners agreed to accept a record low solar tariff of $0.016953 for each kilowatt-hour of electricity generated by the project's fifth phase.

Last year, Dewa said that the fifth phase would be completed in 2022. But in May, it said the project would have an eventual investment cost of up to AED 50 billion.