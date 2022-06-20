DEWA files patent for new redox flow battery tech

The Research and Development Centre of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has filed a patent for a redox flow battery stack. The utility claims it will lead to higher power densities and lower production costs.
“The new patent solves a major challenge in flow batteries,” DEWA said in a statement. “Conventional redox flow battery stack has inactive sites at the edges of the cell which restrict mass transport of the reactants at the electrode/electrolyte surface, leading to pressure drops which affect the overall efficiency and performance of a flow battery system.”
The novel technology could remove this hurdle due to its improved electrolyte distribution. The stack is reportedly able to modify the size of the cell at the inlet and outlet sections.
“This ensures a reduced pressure drop, better performance and efficiency of the battery flow system,” the scientists explained, without providing additional technical details.
Popular content
DEWA's R&D center is located at the massive 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The facility, which spans 4,400 square meters, is the biggest solar testing and certification facility in the United Arab Emirates.
DEWA is currently testing a 1.2 MW network-attached storage (NAS) system supplied by Japan's NGK Insulators at the first section of the Mohammed bin Rashid Maktoum Solar Park – a 13 MW array built by US thin-film manufacturer First Solar in late 2013. It also plans to use output from the plant to provide energy for a newly tendered 250 MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power station at Hatta, an inland exclave of the emirate of Dubai. It has also built a solar-powered hydrogen electrolysis facility at the solar park.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.