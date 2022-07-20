Octopus acquires Australia’s largest operational solar park

Octopus Australia’s two new funds, one for institutional investors and the other for wholesale investors, will provide money for a multibillion-dollar Australian renewable energy portfolio. It says it currently has a secured portfolio of AUD 3 billion ($2 billion) across wind, solar and storage, with a visible pipeline for an additional AUD 5 billion.
The platform for institutional investors, named the Octopus Australia Sustainable Investments (OASIS) Fund, has already secured a AUD 75 million commitment from the Commonwealth government’s Clean Energy Finance Corp. (CEFC), as well as from superannuation fund Hostplus and Octopus Renewables’ Sky Fund, backed by European institutional investors.
Alongside the second fund for wholesale investors, named Octopus Renewable Energy Opportunities (OREO), the platforms are set up to manage Australia’s energy transition and will finance the entire renewable energy life cycle, says Octopus Australia.
Popular content
The first project jointly acquired by the OASIS and OREO funds is the the 333 MW Darlington Point Solar Farm, Australia’s largest operational solar project.
Octopus Investments Australia is owned by the UK-based Octopus Group, which manages 3 GW of renewable energy assets worth more than AUD 6.9 billion across nine countries.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.