Indonesian utility kicks off tender for 100 MW floating solar plant

PT PLN Nusantara Power, a unit of Indonesia's state-owned utility PT PLN, has launched the pre-qualification process for a tender to deploy a 100 MW floating solar plant.
The utility plans to select a strategic partner to build the Karangkates floating solar facility, which will likely be built at an existing dam in Karangkates, Malang District, East Java, Indonesia.
“Interested entities must be listed in PLN NP’s Long List Strategic Partner of which have submitted interest in developing solar power plant projects and have experience in the development of at least one solar power plant project,” the company said in a statement.
Interested developers have until Jan. 26 to pre-qualify for the tender.
In 2020, PLN tendered two floating PV projects with capacities of 60 MW and 90 MW. The final prices came in at $0.0374/kWh and $0.0368/kWh, respectively. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Indonesia had around 211 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2021.
