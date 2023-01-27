DEWA to procure R&D solar module production line

DEWA has launched a tender to select PV production equipment suppliers for a solar module production line focused on research and development.

It said interested developers have until Jan. 31 to submit their proposals, although it did not provide additional details about the line's technical features or the chosen solar cell technology.

DEWA opened a solar R&D center at its massive 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in March 2020. The facility, which spans 4,400 square meters, is the biggest solar testing and certification center in the United Arab Emirates.

The R&D hub includes a number of indoor and outdoor testing labs to study the performance and reliability of PV modules. The indoor facilities include an electrical characterization lab, a materials characterization facility, a solar simulator, and an accelerated aging lab.