DEWA to procure R&D solar module production line

DEWA has launched a tender to select PV production equipment suppliers for a solar module production line focused on research and development.
It said interested developers have until Jan. 31 to submit their proposals, although it did not provide additional details about the line's technical features or the chosen solar cell technology.
DEWA opened a solar R&D center at its massive 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in March 2020. The facility, which spans 4,400 square meters, is the biggest solar testing and certification center in the United Arab Emirates.
Popular content
The R&D hub includes a number of indoor and outdoor testing labs to study the performance and reliability of PV modules. The indoor facilities include an electrical characterization lab, a materials characterization facility, a solar simulator, and an accelerated aging lab.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.