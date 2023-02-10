Wafer, cell prices continue to rise

CNMIA says Chinese manufacturers are now selling 182 mm/150μm, M10 monocrystalline wafers for CNY 6.0 ($0.88) to CNY 6.22 each, up 26.4% from the preceding week.
The association said that 210 mm/150 μm, G12 monocrystalline wafers are selling for CNY 8.0 to CNY 8.2 each, for a week-on-week increase of 34.4%.
Popular content
It attributed the price increases to higher polysilicon prices and unspecified shortages in the supply chain. Polysilicon prices have risen since the start of the year, after a relatively long period of decline toward the end of 2022, according to additional data released by CNMIA last week.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.