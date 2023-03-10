Solarspace opens 1.2 GW solar module factory in Cambodia

L-Q New Energy Co., Ltd, a unit of Chinese solar cell and module manufacturer Solarspace, has started manufacturing activities at its new factory in Cambodia.
“We expect to reach full production capacity at the end of March,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “The facility will produce PERC cells and panels.”
The factory is located in the UBE Snoul Special Economic Zone in Trapaing Sre village, in the Snuol district.
The manufacturing site is Solarspace's first factory outside China, where it operates seven facilities with a combined solar cell capacity of 25 GW and module production lines totaling 4.5 GW.
Popular content
In Jan. 2023, Solarspace announced the official second-phase launch of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) PV cell production at its factory in Chuzhou, China, with an annual capacity of 16 GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.