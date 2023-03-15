GoodWe releases 375 W BIPV panels with 17.4% efficiency

GoodWe has unveiled new frameless solar panels for BIPV applications.

“This product is developed and produced internally,” a spokesperson for the Chinese inverter manufacturer told pv magazine. “We added BIPV products into our product catalog to make us a more comprehensive one-stop solution provider.”

The Galaxy panel line has a power output of 375 W and a power conversion efficiency of 17.4%. The open-circuit voltage is between 30.53 V and the short-circuit current is 12.90 A. The panels measure 2,319 mm × 777 mm × 4 mm, weigh 11 kg, and have a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius.

The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C, said the manufacturer, and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has 1.6 mm of ultra-thin glass.

“This glass not only improves the product’s ability to resist strong impact from hail or high winds, but also brings durability and safety to buildings with all-weather protection,” GoodWe said in a statement.

GoodWe offers a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. It said the panels are able to operate at 82% of their original performance after 25 years and at 80% after 30 years.

“Currently, we plan to sell it in the European and Australian markets,” said the spokesperson.