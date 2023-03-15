GoodWe releases 375 W BIPV panels with 17.4% efficiency

GoodWe has unveiled new frameless solar panels for BIPV applications.
“This product is developed and produced internally,” a spokesperson for the Chinese inverter manufacturer told pv magazine. “We added BIPV products into our product catalog to make us a more comprehensive one-stop solution provider.”
The Galaxy panel line has a power output of 375 W and a power conversion efficiency of 17.4%. The open-circuit voltage is between 30.53 V and the short-circuit current is 12.90 A. The panels measure 2,319 mm × 777 mm × 4 mm, weigh 11 kg, and have a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius.
The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C, said the manufacturer, and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has 1.6 mm of ultra-thin glass.
Popular content
“This glass not only improves the product’s ability to resist strong impact from hail or high winds, but also brings durability and safety to buildings with all-weather protection,” GoodWe said in a statement.
GoodWe offers a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. It said the panels are able to operate at 82% of their original performance after 25 years and at 80% after 30 years.
“Currently, we plan to sell it in the European and Australian markets,” said the spokesperson.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.