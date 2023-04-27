Omani water company launches tender for utility-scale PV plant

Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (OWWSC) has launched a tender for the construction of a 10-15 MW solar power plant to be located at one of its facilities in the Muscat Governorate.
“An area of over 65,500 square meters has been earmarked within but not limited (Al Ansab STP, A’Seeb STP, Al Ghubrah water tanks & Ghala water tanks) at the first stage,” said OWWSC in the tender document.
The proposed project, which aims to provide OWWSC's operation assets with a cheaper and green source of electricity, is sized between 10-15 MWp of capacity. It will generate renewable energy as part of Oman's environmental sustainability towards vision 2040 and contribute to reducing carbon emission roadmap to achieve the Net Zero target by 2050.
Interested developers can submit their proposals until May 4.
The Omani government aims to add around 4 GW of renewables capacity by 2030. In addition to utility-scale project development, the country's new regulation for regulation for rooftop PV, announced in 2018, will support this target.
