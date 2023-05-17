US startup releases hourly grid-monitoring distributed energy tool

From pv magazine USA

The intermittency of renewable energy created the use of distributed energy tools such as energy storage and virtual power plants. But with new technologies at the grid and consumer level, utilities and regional transmission operators have turned to grid controls and maintenance software to orchestrate, aggregate and monitor the dispatch of clean power when the sun stops shining and the wind stops blowing.

Bidgely, a California-based energy data software start-up company, has released the 8760 Energy Model, a data set and report that provides utilities and industry stakeholders with behind-the-meter energy data tracked at the hourly level throughout the year. The data tool provides a new approach to grid planning, EV charging analytics, non-wire alternatives and load forecasting that aggregates the data across a full year, 24 hours per day.

With insight on how the daily load curve of each utility customer contributes to the grid, utilities have the ability to identify trends, predict future grid patterns, encourage grid-stabilizing customer behaviors and understand the load impact on grid assets, such as distribution transformers, feeders and substations, the company says.

To download the full Bidgely 8760 report click here.

“Energy consumption is constantly changing. As a result, utilities must develop agile responses to evolving pressures on the grid,” said Abhay Gupta, chief executive officer of Bidgely. “Our 8760 insights let utilities see their grids in high definition across time. They can use this insight to develop new rates, products, services and infrastructure investments that deliver greater value on both sides of the meter.”

