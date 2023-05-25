Inorganic perovskite PV cell hits 17.04% via fullerene-derivative interlayer

A group of material scientists improved the power conversion efficiency (PCE) and thermal stability of all-inorganic perovskite solar cells (PSC) by adding an interlayer called bis-dimethylamino-functionalized fullerene derivative (PCBDMAM). These solar cells have higher efficiency but lower thermal stability compared to those made with organic-inorganic light absorbing materials.
The scientists focused on the interlayer positioned between the zinc oxide (ZnO) electron transport layer (ETL) and all-inorganic CsPbI2.25Br0.75 perovskite layer to enhance electron transport and PCE. The addition of the interlayer increased the PCE to 17.04%, significantly higher than the control device's 14.44% efficiency.
In terms of thermal stability, the PCBDMAM-incorporated PSC device retained around 80% of its initial PCE after 600 hours of heating, while the control device degraded rapidly to about 62% under identical conditions.
Lead investigator Shangfeng Yang stated that they achieved defect passivation of all-inorganic PSCs by using various types of interlayers, such as small molecules, polymers, inorganic compounds, 2D perovskite layers, fullerene, and its derivatives.
The team will continue exploring ways to enhance the functionality and lifespan of solar cells. Their focus includes altering the composition, concentration, and application of solar cell layers to optimize temperature stability and efficiency. The ultimate goal is to make solar energy production more reliable and affordable.
The group published its findings in “Synchronous defect passivation of all-inorganic perovskite solar cells enabled by fullerene interlayer,” which was recently published in Nano Energy Research.
