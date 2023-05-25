Yingi releases n-type TOPCon solar modules for offshore floating PV

Chinese module manufacturer Yingli Solar unveiled new bifacial n-type TOPCon solar modules for near-shore and offshore floating solar applications at the SNEC trade show this week in Shanghai, China.

“It adopts a complete set of anti-salt and anti-corrosion bill of materials and is matched with a flexible bracket design, suitable for nearshore and offshore floating power station scenarios,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The 144-cell Panda 3.0 PRO modules are available in six versions, with power outputs ranging from 555 W to 580 W and efficiencies ranging from 21.48% to 22.45%. The open-circuit voltage is between 50.46 V and 51.46 V and the short-circuit current is between 14.07 A and 14.38 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.

The panels measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 32.0 kg. They feature an IP68-rated junction box with three bypass diodes and 2 mm low-iron semi-tempered glass on both sides. The frame is made of glass fiber with reinforced polyurethane. The modules have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

The new products come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

“The high-strength frame structure matches the flexible bracket installation scene, which can withstand high-frequency wind load and wave impact,” said the spokesperson.

Yingli currently has a TOPCon cell capacity of 5 GW. It should reach 10 GW next year and 15 GW in 2024. In April, it unveiled a 108-cell Panda 3.0 PRO module with power outputs of up to 435 W for rooftop applications. In August 2022, it unveiled a 156-cell Panda 3.0 PRO module with power outputs of up to 615 W.