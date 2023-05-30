SPIC unveils TOPCon back contact solar panel with 23.4% efficiency

SPIC Solar, a unit of State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC), unveiled a photovoltaic module at the Shanghai SNEC event last week that combines TOPCon and back contact (BC) solar cell technologies.

“The Andromeda 3.0 TBC panel combines the advantages of IBC and TOPCon technologies and has an efficiency of up to 23.4% efficiency,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

SPIC Solar has introduced new modules offered in three versions, providing power outputs of 450 W to 460 W and power conversion efficiencies of 22.9% to 23.4%. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 46.8 V to 47.0 V, and the short-circuit current ranges from 12.17 A to 12.37 A. These panels are designed to operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and can withstand temperatures from -40 C to 85 C.

The modules measure 1,895 mm x 1,139 mm x 30 mm and weigh 21 kg. They also feature an IP68-rated junction box, 3.2 mm tempered glass, and an anodized aluminum alloy frame. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per degree Celsius.

The new products come with a 25-year product warranty and a 25-year performance warranty. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1% and 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 93% of the nominal output power.

SPIC Solar currently produces IBC panels and the new TBC product at its two manufacturing facilities, which are located in Xining, Qinghai province, and Xi’an, Shaanxi province.