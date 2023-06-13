Mango Power launches hybrid battery inverter for households, debuts C&I solutions at Intersolar Europe

Mango Power has opened up to European customers with the launch of a new hybrid battery inverter – Mango Power M – and the debut of commercial and industrial solutions at Intersolar Europe. Wholesale orders are now available the new Mango Power M, as well as other solutions including Mango Power E and Mango Power Union.

With a maximum charge and discharge current of 100 A and a battery voltage range of 40-60 V, the newly-launched Mango Power M hybrid battery inverter – available in 6 kW/10 kWh sizes, expandable to 36 kW/480 kWh – incorporates CATL LFP battery cells. It allows up to 10% overload to maximize the output power of a photovoltaic system and provides Inductive Load Support specifically designed for loads like air conditioners, refrigerators, and other essential appliances. In case of a power outage, the system has an off-grid automatic switching time of less than 10 milliseconds.

C&I solutions for European customers

Also debuting this year at Intersolar Europe is the Mango Power High Voltage Energy Storage System (9.4 kWh/204 V, expandable to 23.5 kWh/512 V), which features battery management capabilities consisting of an LFP-46Ah-S Main Control Box and multiple (2~5) LFP-46Ah Electric Boxes. These integrate with existing PCS (Power Conversion Systems) and can operate in both off-grid and on-grid scenarios. Mango Power’s Industrial Energy Storage Solutions (0.2~2MWh) have been tested to withstand the highest standards of electrical safety, chemical safety, and mechanical safety. CATL LFP battery cells provide additional safety reassurances while ensuring high performance.

Wholesale orders available in Europe for other backup, portable power solutions

The Mango Power E backup power system, which can also serve as a portable power solution for camping and road trips, is one of the systems now available for wholesale orders in Europe. It features 15 output ports and can be charged using various sources such as solar panels, the grid, and generators. With a capacity of 3.5 kWh/69 Ah (expandable to 7 kWh), it can handle multiple devices simultaneously and supports solar charging up to 2 kW. Recharging is rapid, with an 80% capacity reached in just one hour. The system utilizes CATL LFP battery cells, has a lifespan of 6000 cycles, and comes with a five-year warranty for European customers.

The other backup and portable power solution available for Europe is Mango Power Union, which boasts a 6.9 kWh battery capacity and a 4 kW power output. It features 16 output ports and provides the flexibility to charge a wide range of devices and appliances. The detachable portable module has a 2.3 kWh/2 kW battery capacity, for on-the-go power needs, and combines with the main 4.6 kWh/2 kW Power Station, as a home backup solution.

The solutions will be featured at the Mango Power booth at Intersolar, Hall B2, Booth #275.