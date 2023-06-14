Intersolar 2023: An invisible heat pump? Kind of…

Heat pumps for swift installation
Viessmann, the German heating manufacturer that has just been bought by Carrier, is showing its latest heat pumps in Hall B1 of Intersolar and demonstrating how they can be integrated into home energy management systems, writes Cornelia Lichner.
Since Viessmann offers battery storage, inverters, solar modules, wall boxes and heat pumps in a package, control comes directly via the One Base app, with no additional controller needed.
Based on a forecast of energy generation and house consumption, the self-learning energy manager draws up a plan for the use of solar power, stores any surpluses in the battery and in the hot water storage tank, and registers when residents leave the house and turn down the heating.
The large Vitocal 250A, for the modernization of existing buildings, and the Vitocal 222-SI – for new builds – are being launched this summer.
The 250A reaches flow temperatures of up to 70 degrees. The Vitocal 222-SI is nicknamed “the Invisible” because, with an installation depth of only 28 cm, it can be hidden behind paneling or in niches to save space. Both run on the new refrigerant propane.
Viessmann Product Distribution Manager for E-Systems, Marc Franken, tells pv magazine the company wants to halve installation times with the new products. The pre-assembled units can be hung on rails on the wall and can be easily connected to an outdoor unit and floor heating.
He calculates, a heat pump in a new building could be installed in only one day, in the future, instead of two.
New regs to propel Polish solar
Proposed legislation for the construction of direct lines for renewables to bypass the grid – enabling “cable pooling” – when solar and wind share the same connection point, are likely to be adopted this year, says lawyer Piotr Mrowiec. This could drive solar installations in Poland to new highs, writes Marija Maisch.
According to Mrowiec, the country is likely to emerge as the second largest market in Europe, up from the third place in 2022. This year will be marked by the rapid deployment of utility scale PV, after emerging from sluggish, years-long permitting processes. “There are a lot of projects in the range from 70-100 MW that are nearing completion,” says Mrowiec.
While seen as one of the most promising power purchase agreement (PPA) markets in Europe, the price ceiling set in November stopped PPA-backed solar in its tracks. Current PPA prices in Poland are much lower than the revenue cap set by the EU and stand at around PLN 240 ($58).
“We hope for this cap to be scrapped by the end of the year, further speeding up PV deployment in Poland,” Mrowiec adds.
Boxing clever
Congratulations to @wallboxchargers for winning one of the @ThesmarterE awards!
Bidirectional charging is coming fast in 2023 and 2024, says Guillem Iváñez, Head of Product of bidirectional charging in an interview with pv magazine #intersolar #liveblog pic.twitter.com/OcR8hCqtL9
— pv magazine (@pvmagazine) June 14, 2023
Blinding innovation
Electricity goes in and the sun stays out. That is the concept behind these solar blinds from new company Solar Storen, writes Marian Willuhn.
Founder Andreas Rahn explains how Solar Storen glues and strings solar cells onto carbon blinds. After the process, the cells will be covered with liquid glass – a clear resin – to keep them in place and protect them. He says the company is quite flexible, when it comes to cell choice. Newer tech can be seamlessly integrated into the blind manufacturing process. For now, they are still looking for a partner for the cells. Next stop: a commercial-ready product.
Why do they use carbon fiber, like you see on sports cars? Not for the sporty looks. Unlike aluminum, carbon will not expand under the heat of the sun. That will keep the cells intact, Rahn says.
A snapshot from the show
@ThesmarterE started on Wednesday in München. The three-day fair brings together the European solar community, with a strong Asian participation #Intersolar #LiveBlog pic.twitter.com/x2V0uVBXyG
— pv magazine (@pvmagazine) June 14, 2023
What the deuce!
Which innovations will be on show this year?
A little worse for wear after last night's tram party, Mark Hutchins has opted to start the morning sitting quietly at the back of the conference, where Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin's Rutger Schlatmann kicked off the day with a look to the future and the technologies promising a big jump in solar cell and module performance.
Schlatmann reminded the audience “innovation is not guaranteed” and said plenty of policy support is still needed to make perovskites, and other new technology, a commercial reality. He also had plenty of figures to share which illustrated the massive potential of innovative solar. It'll be exciting to see which of these we might find on the exhibition floor this year.
Solar trade show is back with a bang
Hurdles remain to EU manufacturing
In March, the EU removed some of the obstacles preventing member states subsidizing solar manufacturers, writes Jonathan Gifford. State aid rules were loosened for items including solar modules and wind turbines.
The move came in the form of an amendment to the European Commission’s Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework (TCTF). While promise is big, however, there appear to remain serious hurdles for the support required for an expansion of PV manufacturing further upstream, according to Dries Acke, Policy Director at SolarPower Europe.
Obstacles include the level of documentary evidence required for “matching subsidies” and a requirement project subsidies must be provided by three EU member states.
“We have told the commission that we understand their position but we’re not happy,” said Acke. He noted the EU executive’s DG Competition – the body tasked with assessing applications for approval of state aid to solar manufacturing projects – has shown a willingness to be flexible but has found itself in “uncharted territory.” The organization is looking to work with manufacturing project proponents in overcoming the regulatory hurdles at European level.
“Matching subsidies” are particularly attractive under the TCTF, said Acke, as they offer the opportunity to access subsidies commensurate with what they would receive in “non EEA [European Economic Area] countries,” such as India or the United States. However, proving precisely what subsidies are on offer elsewhere is far from straightforward.
A final impediment for solar manufacturing to expand upstream from module, to cell, wafer, and even ingot production, is the commission’s refusal to allow member states to provide subsidies for operational expenses (opex) such as energy and materials. At present, the TCTF only applies to capital subsidies (capex) for the construction and equipping of solar factories.
Clarion call for expansion in time of crisis
Sometimes it takes a voice from beyond the border to deliver a message of inspiration, writes Jonathan Gifford. This certainly was the case as the first day of The smarter E conference drew to a close in Munich yesterday.
With Ukrainian and EU flags greeting arrivals to the event, Dan Shugar, CEO and founder of tracker supplier Nextracker delivered an inspiring message. Asked whether he believed the current geopolitical instability will favor or hinder renewable energy development in Europe, his answer was unequivocal.
“I am just appalled by Putin’s aggression in Ukraine,” Shugar said. “There has never been a better opportunity to significantly increase the penetration of renewables as it basically stops one of the most atrocious things that has been committed in my lifetime,” he added, referring to the opportunity for Europe to end its dependency on Russian gas.
Addressing potential roadblocks to an expansion of solar well beyond the 20% annual growth rate that had been forecast for Europe earlier in the conference session, Shugar said near-shoring manufacturing has a role to play in gaining community acceptance and, therefore, municipal approvals in his home market of the United States.
“The IRA [Inflation Reduction Act] has been the most significant piece of environmental policy ever,” said Shugar. “What we have done, in Nextracker, is a massive expansion of manufacturing capacity in the United States and this has been very well received. It helps us and our customers to get their projects permitted because the municipalities involved in the permitting see the opportunity that is happening.”
Let's get this show on the road!
The pv magazine editorial show team is bigger than ever. Some 13 pv magazine editors, from our Global, German, Spanish, French, and Italian platforms and publications are on the ground in Munich, bringing you all the breaking news, product launches, project deals, and insider information from the burgeoning European solar marketplace over the next three days.