Singulus claims new coating machine can improve PV cell efficiency up to 1%

Singulus Technologies, a German vacuum coating equipment manufacturer, has launched Generis PET, a high-throughput system for edge passivation of cut solar cells. The company claims that this system can be easily integrated into existing module and cell production lines.

The company said that applying a passivation layer to the edges of various cell formats, including half-cells, multi-cells, and shingle cells, can improve solar cell efficiency by up to 1.0% compared to untreated cells. This improvement is achieved by minimizing unwanted effects at the cut edges.

“The machine can process half cells, multiple cells and also cell strips (shingle cells) after cutting,” stated the company's CEO Stefan Rinck. “Our unique tray design allows processing of thousands of cell parts per tray with high packing density. In the process, the passivation layers are precisely applied to the cut edges without undesirable effects on the cell surfaces.”

Generis PET offers the flexibility of both batch and inline processing and is compatible with any crystalline solar cell technology. The system is currently available for testing and sampling.

Singulus Technologies collaborated with German module equipment manufacturer M10 Solar Equipment GmbH to optimize the shingle cell module process. The company will showcase this technology at Intersolar Europe this month.