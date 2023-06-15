Intersolar 2023 Day 2: Welcome back!

“You always need a forecast"
pv magazine dropped by Reuniwatt’s booth for a look at the company’s Sky Insight thermal imager – which tracks the movement and temperature of clouds to provide a forecast of solar energy output up to 30 minutes ahead, combined with satellite data for forecasting further ahead.
Reuniwatt Business Development Manager Marion Lafuma says such forecasts offer can offer project owners various advantages in energy trading, avoiding curtailment and other areas, writes Mark Hutchins. This year the company is particularly targeting customers in the off-grid sector, and PV systems powering operations such as remote mining. Here, Lafuma explains, forecasts can be particularly valuable in enabling customers to optimize their use of backup diesel generators and significantly cut energy costs.
Read more about solar forecasting in a guest article from Reuniwatt’s Marion Lafuma, featured in the June edition of pv magazine – available at our booth and on trade press stands all over the exhibition.