Solis targets South African C&I market with new hybrid inverter

With the ailing South African power grid causing regular power blackouts, solar’s role is creating opportunities for advanced control functions and connections. The new S6 model works as an independent power center, targeting businesses in the commercial and industrial sectors that are interconnecting solar PV, generator options, and battery storage, to the grid.

The Solis inverter has four models, allowing for PV input power from 42 kW to 70 kW and a maximum total load of 48 kW, with a maximum input voltage of 1000 V. It is protected by a 10-second, 200% surge overload capability and can tie into lithium-ion and lead acid batteries, with multiple battery protection features and custom charge/discharge time settings. The maximum charging and discharging current is 190A, while automatic UPS switching happens within 10 ms.

The inverter is IP66 protected and weighs a maximum of 78 kg. It allows for feeding excess power back to the grid, along with peak shaving in both self-consumption and generator modes. It has a maximum efficiency of 97.6%, with a European efficiency of 97.0%.

“Solis has launched a new S6 Advanced Power Hybrid Inverter which combines solar generator and battery connectivity to liberate power-starved households and businesses in South Africa from the unpredictability of daily electrical outages,” said James Frank, Solis' country manager for South Africa.

He added that although the solar sector in South Africa is young compared to Europe and the Americas, it is expanding exponentially, noting that Solis is working to equip local installers with information, support, and training on its new inverter.