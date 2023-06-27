Australian startup launches 6 kW / 7.2 kWh mobile solar generator

From pv magazine Australia

It was engineer Geoff Elwood’s experience of lockdown in the Australian outback that inspired him to develop a new range of mobile solar generators, he says. With 7.2 kWh of storage and 6 kW of power, Decarbon Venture says its products are the most powerful mobile generators on the market today and outdo gas rivals.

“They are also much lighter and less expensive to operate than equivalent gas-powered generators,” said Eldwood.

The DCV AirBase ecosystem includes foldable 400 W solar panels which connect to a semi-solid state battery. The storage component is modular and comes in three variations:

AirBase Quad, with 7.2 kWh of storage, weighing 42 kg

AirBase Duo, with 3.6 kWh of storage, weighing 22 kg

AirBase Power Module, with 1.8 kWh at 8 kg

The system is designed for car camping, boating, off-grid living, and potentially home backups. This is a highly popular market segment among Chinese manufacturers, with a multitude of such products on display at the Smart Energy Conference in May.

Decarbon Venture, however, emphasizes its Australian-outback readiness – which is a decidedly tough natural environment. The company also says it is the first such product to allow batteries to be removed and replaced with fresh batteries without powering down.

“I wanted to build an evergreen solution that uses modular power cells that can be swapped when needed, and can be scaled up or down,” Elwood said.

Decarbon Venture’s family of AirBase generators will initially be sold through a Kickstarter campaign in late August.