China polysilicon prices extend gains for tenth successive week

China Mono Grade, OPIS’ assessment for polysilicon in the country, extended gains for a tenth successive week, rising 3.34% to CNY82.5 ($11.51)/kg. This increase comes in a week where China’s polysilicon players head to Baotou in Inner Mongolia for a major silicon conference to contemplate their market.

“At present, solar wafer production exceeds polysilicon production,” observed a solar market veteran. In a period when their inventories are seeing reductions, “polysilicon factories will definitely not take the initiative to lower prices,” he explained.

What remains up for debate is whether China polysilicon’s two and a half months of increasing prices is reaching its conclusion. The rate of increase is to a much smaller extent this week than in preceding weeks, observed a different market veteran. “This might be an early sign of leveling off or is even the tipping point” for polysilicon prices.

Some new production capacity has started operations this month, raising the country’s overall rate, one source said. A different source disagreed, for in his view “most capacity has come online already.” Consequently, he does not see much fluctuation in polysilicon prices come the fourth quarter of 2023.

