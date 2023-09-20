Swiss utility switches on 200-meter solar bicycle path

From pv magazine Germany
Swisspower-Stadtwerk SIG, the power utility in the Swiss canton of Geneva, has announced the completion of a 200-meter PV system deployed along a section of road in Satigny. It said construction of the Solar Horizon system took six months. The installation is expected to generate 200,000 kWh hours of electricity per year.
In 2021, SIG announced an architectural competition to create the prototype of the photovoltaic roof to be used in the cycle path. The winner was Colucci & Colucci, an architectural firm.
According to SIG, the facility was designed in consultation with nature, heritage and landscape protection. Recycled concrete was used for the foundation, a metal structure and a secondary structure made of local wood, meaning that the system fits perfectly into the landscape.
Popular content
The electricity from the 468 bifacial solar modules will be fed into the Geneva grid.
The company has estimated the cost of the project at CHF 1.5 million ($1.67 million). The prototype is now being evaluated and could be further developed in Geneva or other locations in Switzerland.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.