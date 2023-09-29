EnergyAustralia pushes ahead with 2 GWh battery at coal plants

From pv magazine Australia

EnergyAustralia has confirmed that it has secured approval from the New South Wales state government to conduct vital site surveys for the detailed design of the proposed Mt Piper Battery Energy Storage System, which is being developed near the town of Lithgow.

The battery, which will have up to 500 MW of capacity and a duration of up to four hours of dispatchable energy, will be built near EnergyAustralia’s 1.4 GW coal-fired Mt Piper power station, which is set to close in 2040 at the latest.

EnergyAustralia said the battery, first announced late last year, will use the existing electricity and transmission infrastructure and will help to improve diversity and reliability of the electricity network as coal generation retires and more renewables enter the system.

“Energy storage projects, such as this one, are an important part of the national transition to a more secure and reliable energy future,” the company said. “It will store excess energy generated by renewables and release it to customers when needed, providing critical firming support to the [New South Wales] energy market.”

While the Mt Piper project is in the early stages of assessment and planning, EnergyAustralia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-based energy company CLP Group, has previously said if approved, the battery could be operational by the end of 2026.

Popular content

If the Mt Piper battery project proceeds it will be the second EnergyAustralia-owned battery energy storage system under development.

EnergyAustralia has committed to building a four-hour utility-scale battery of 350 MW capacity on the site of its gas-fired Jeeralang power station at Hazelwood North in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley.

The Wooreen Energy Storage System is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2026, ahead of Yallourn’s planned closure in mid-2028.