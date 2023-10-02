MIT scientists develop solar desalinator with high water output

Thermohaline circulation describes how fluid motion occurs due to the buoyancy difference between hot, less dense material rising and cold, denser material sinking under gravity, leading to heat transfer.

The researchers said that if they upscale the system to the size of a small suitcase, it could generate 4 liters to 6 liters of drinking water per hour and last for several years before needing replacement components. At this scale and efficiency, the system could produce drinking water more affordably than tap water.

The device comprises a series of compartments with heat exchangers and condensate collectors. The central component is a single-stage unit resembling a slim box covered in heat-absorbing dark material. Inside, the box is divided into upper and lower sections.

Water flows through the top half, featuring an evaporator layer on its surface that utilizes solar heat to evaporate water directly. The resulting water vapor is then directed into the bottom half of the box, where a condensation layer cools it, transforming it into drinkable, salt-free liquid. The researchers positioned the entire box at an angle inside a larger, empty container, connecting a tube from the top half of the box to the bottom of the vessel and allowing it to float in saltwater.

“In this configuration, water can naturally push up through the tube and into the box, where the tilt of the box, combined with the thermal energy from the sun, induces the water to swirl as it flows through,” the researchers explained. “The small eddies help to bring water in contact with the upper evaporating layer while keeping salt circulating, rather than settling and clogging.”