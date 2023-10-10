France expands limits of ‘energy communities’

From pv magazine France
The French government has officially approved the anticipated decree to increase the maximum distance between members of energy communities for self-consumption from 2 km to 20 km.
Under the new regulations, collective self-consumption initiatives can expand up to 10 km in peri-urban regions and up to 20 kilometers in rural areas. This perimeter specifies the distance between the two farthest participants within an energy community. To meet these updated criteria, the organizing legal entity must still apply for an exemption from the previous distance requirement.
“The municipalities that can be considered as having a rural character are those belonging to the categories rural towns, rural environments with dispersed habitat and rural environment with very dispersed habitat,'” the French authorities said. “The municipalities that can be considered as having a peri-urban character are those belonging to the small towns and urban belts categories of the municipal density grid established by the National Institute of Statistics.”
Popular content
In March, France introduced energy communities after an extensive pilot phase. The energy community concept unites nearby consumers and PV energy producers into a single self-consumption entity.
Likewise, several other European countries, such as Italy, Spain, and Portugal, have implemented measures to facilitate the growth of energy communities.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.