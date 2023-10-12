France’s CEA developing tech to recover silicon, silver from end-of-life PV panels

The European aim to establish a PV value chain faces the sector's substantial raw material requirements. Given the energy transition context, recycling valuable materials is of strategic importance. With this objective, CEA has harnessed its technical expertise to create an innovative process for recycling silver and silicon at the end of their life cycle.

“The CEA has been deploying R&D for more than 60 years in a circular economy context, with the nuclear fuel cycle which is part of this logic of circularity,” Virginie Basini, head of CEA's sustainable technologies department, told pv magazine France.