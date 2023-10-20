Aiko Solar presents 24.0%-efficient solar modules

Chinese solar cell and module maker Aiko Solar has introduced three new solar modules at the Fintec tradeshow, which took place this week in Barcelona, Spain.

The company said its AIKO-A-MAH72Mw, AIKO-A-MAH54Mw and AIKO-A-MAH54Mb modules all rely on its proprietary all-back-contact (ABC) solar cell technology.

“The main advantages of our technology are the entirely illuminated cell area, the electrodes behind, the all passivated rear contacts and silver-free metallization,” Carolina Calisalvo, Head of Marketing Iberia, told pv magazine.



The manufacturer offers the AIKO-A-MAH72Mw in five versions with power output ranging from 600 W to 620 W and efficiency spanning from 23.2% to 24.0%. The open-circuit voltage is between 53.94 V and 54.34 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.44 A and 13.76 A. It has a size of 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and a weight of 28.2 kg.

The AIKO-A-MAH54Mw module is offered in four versions with an output of 450 W to 465 W and an efficiency of 23.0% and 23.8%. The open-circuit voltage is between 40.50 V and 40.80 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.44 A and 13.7 A. It measures 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs in at 20.5 kg.

As for the AIKO-A-MAH54Mb panel, it is an all-black product featuring an efficiency ranging from 22.8% to 23.6% and an output of 445 W to 460 W. The open-circuit voltage is between 40.60 V and 40.90 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.86 A and 14.04 A. It has dimensions of 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and a weight of 20.5 kg.

All products are built with 3.2 mm tempered anti-reflective glass and aluminum alloy frames. They also feature an IP68 enclosure and a maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panels have a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

Aiko Solar provides a 30-year performance warranty, with a purported 1% degradation in the first year and a guaranteed end power output of no less than 88.85% of the nominal power after 30 years.