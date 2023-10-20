Key takeaways from Powerelec Kenya

The recent Renewable Energy Forum Africa (REFA) highlighted Africa's renewable energy potential. Organized by AFSIA and SolarPower Europe and supported by Get-Invest, the event took place in Kenya alongside Powerelec EXPO at the Sarit Center Expo in Nairobi from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6.

It featured more than 100 exhibitors, 300 delegates, and panel discussions on topics like C&I financing, market value, investment opportunities in Mozambique, and net metering. One session estimated Africa's renewable market to be worth approximately $350 billion, with investors seeking impact, reasonable returns, and manageable risk.

“We are improving the profitability of mini-grids through a number of different levers, such as driving synergies with SHS through a multi-technology approach,” Gillian-Alexandre Huart, CEO of ENGIE Energy Access.

According to Inocencia Gujamo, the coordinator of electrification in Mozambique the government of Mozambique wants to promote renewable energy.

“We aim to achieve 100% renewable access by 2030 and 64% electricity access next year. Currently, we have 51% electricity access in Mozambique,” said Gujamo.