Fortescue continues US expansion with new clean energy manufacturing plant

Fortescue has announced it will invest almost AUD 54 million ($35 million) to kickstart a major manufacturing facility in the United States that is expected to serve as a hub for the production of automotive and heavy industry batteries, hydrogen generators, electric vehicle fast chargers and electrolyzers.
Fortescue said the manufacturing facility is being developed in the state of Michigan as part of the company’s plan to rapidly expand its US presence as a direct result of the IRA.
The IRA, which is aimed at ramping up onshore production of renewable energy, electrification and the development of clean energy industries such as green hydrogen, offers subsidies, grants and tax breaks to businesses to establish clean energy projects in the United States.
Fortescue’s new manufacturing centre is expected to benefit directly from IRA tax credits for battery modules, offering approximately AUD 15 /kWh.
Popular content
Fortescue Executive Chairman and founder Andrew Forrest said the IRA has changed the US from a laggard to a world leader in clean energy, demonstrating that countries which incentivise green energy place an “economic engine” firmly inside their economies.
“The IRA makes the United States the most attractive place in the world for green energy and green manufacturing projects,” he said.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.