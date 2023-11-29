France’s INES building first TOPCon panels for space applications

France’s National Solar Energy Institute (INES) – a division of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) – is developing ultra-thin TOPCon solar devices for space missions, in cooperation with the European Space Agency (ESA).

Image: CEA

Share

From pv magazine France

France's INES, a division of the CEA, is developing TOPCon solar cells for space missions. The group said it has produced TOPCon devices with M2 wafers and a thickness of just 60 micrometers.

The CEA said the cells exhibit post-irradiation conversion efficiencies that are comparable to conventional p-type PERC cells in the same irradiation conditions.

However, this involves a device with approximately three times less mass for alternative flexible TOPCon cells, said the agency. It noted that the results were obtained using commercial industry-available equipment.

Popular content

The TOPCon devices are built on passivating contacts based on polysilicon and silicon monoxide (SiOx) to limit optical losses, with type n layers on the front side and an emitter on the front face due to gallium-doped substrates.

The researchers noted the solar cell's potential for a simplified manufacturing process suitable for thin wafers. They said that these developments are part of the CARLAH2 project, supported by the ESA.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.