Chinese PV Industry Brief: JinkoSolar to sell 49% of storage subsidiary

JinkoSolar has revealed that it plans to sell a 49% stake in its wholly owned Jinko Energy Storage subsidiary to Haining Xinchao. The investment firm has reportedly agreed to pay CNY 1.5 billion ($209 million) to acquire the stake in Jinko Energy Storage.
Sungrow said it plans to spin off Sungrow New Energy so it can list its shares on a stock exchange in China. Sungrow New Energy generated CNY 11.6 billion of revenue and a profit of CNY 1.37 billion in 2022. In the first half of this year, it recorded CNY 7.56 billion of revenue and a profit of CNY 870 million.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.