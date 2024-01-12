World Bank moves forward with solar water scheme in Uganda

Uganda’s Ministry of Water and Environment has launched a tender for consultancy services for the Electricity Access Scale-up Project (EASP).

The five-year project envisages the construction of 40 solar energy water supply scheme packages across the country, to connect households, refugee and host communities and other dwellings to electricity.

With funding from the World Bank, the chosen contractor will be responsible for construction supervision, eligibility assessment, a feasibility study and detailed design of the supply, installation and commissioning of the supply packages.

The Ugandan government launched a tender inviting developers to build the solar energy water supply schemes in November.

The World Bank provided $638 million of funding to support the Ugandan government’s Electricity Access Scale-up Project (EASP), according to local media reports.

According to the latest figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Uganda recorded 94 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2022.