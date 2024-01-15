Many buildings in Germany unsuitable for rooftop PV, says TÜV Süd

From pv magazine Germany

Since the beginning of 2023, TÜV Süd has offered solar rooftop checks so homeowners and businesses can determine whether their properties are structurally suitable for PV systems.

The company has released the results of a survey conducted in 2023. Only one-quarter of rooftops are suitable for PV systems without restrictions. On 8% of rooftops, it is not possible to install solar modules for structural reasons.

The sample examined by TÜV Süd is relatively small, at about 50 rooftops, but includes different kinds of structures. They included tiled pitched roofs of single-family homes, as well as complex roof systems on industrial buildings and residential complexes with various types of roof sealing

Popular content

Roof coverings and roof sealing must be taken into account when deciding whether to deploy a PV system. For flat roofs, it is particularly important to carefully examine the existing structure, including the roof sealing and insulation, and the possible effects of the planned change of use before building a PV system.

TÜV SÜD uses different criteria to analyze in advance whether rooftop surfaces are suitable for solar modules. After installation, it checks compliance with all structural requirements. It says the basic price for a rooftop with a maximum area of 200 square meters is €1,500 ($1,640).