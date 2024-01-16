Solar fences stand out in Australian market simulation

From pv magazine Australia

Australia's Gridcog has revealed that solar fences – effectively, bifacial panels oriented east and west at 90-degree tilt angles – demonstrate promising yield and revenue potential, based on simulations comparing a vertical install to a typical ground-mount solar system.

Gridcog, which provides software to plan, track and optimize distributed energy projects, created two scenarios in the simulation: one using conventional solar and one using a solar fence configuration. It then modeled sites in London and Sydney against both scenarios and ran a one-year model against typical irradiance data for each location.

The conventional solar utilised 100 kW (DC)/100 kW (AC) systems for both sites using monofacial panels. London was oriented 180 degrees south and Sydney at 0 degrees north, both with a tilt of 40 degrees.

The solar fence scenario comprised 100 kW (DC)/100 kW (AC) of bifacial panels. The systems were oriented 90 degrees east/180 degrees west at a tilt of 90 degrees, perpendicular to the ground.

