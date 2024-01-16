Bosch unveils cold climate heat pump for residential applications

Bosch Home Comfort Group, a unit of German industrial conglomerate Robert Bosch GmbH, recently launched a residential air-to-air heat pump designed specifically for heating in cold climates.

“Unlike most air-to-air heat pumps, it was developed for areas with harsh winters,” the company said in a statement. “Traditionally, air-source heat pumps have the advantage of being relatively affordable and easy to install, and like all heat pumps they can cool as well as heat. They have the disadvantage, however, of not working very well in extremely cold temperatures.

The #Bosch IDS Ultra Heat Pump, was developed for North America and it‘s operational down to temperatures of 5 degrees Fahrenheit – an attractive option for people in colder climates looking to switch from fossil fuel-based heating systems. #BoschCES https://t.co/7CQZIcXK26 — BoschPress📰 (@BoschPress) January 10, 2024

According to the manufacturer, the new Inverter Ducted Split (IDS) Ultra heat pump can provide 100% heating capacity at an outdoor temperature of -15 C and can operate down to – 25 C.

Popular content

The system utilizes an inverter that reportedly adjusts the speed of the compressor to optimize comfort and sound levels to a minimum.

“The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) confirmed that Bosch’s cold climate heat pump meets the requirements to progress from lab to field testing as part of the Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology Challenge,” Bosch said, without providing further technical details on the new product.

The IDS Ultra Heat Pump belongs to Bosch's Inverter Ducted Split (IDS) Heat Pump series, which includes four other products – the IDS Light, the IDS Plus, the IDS Premium, and the IDS Premium Connected.